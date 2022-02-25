No. 1 Texas hosts Alabama in first major non-conference challenge

For the first time since the 1983 College World Series, the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide will meet on the diamond as the Longhorns host the Crimson Tide this weekend at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas won both matchups in Omaha, eliminating Alabama with a 4-3 win, and hold an 8-1 advantage in the all-time series, but the two programs have never played in Austin.

The Crimson Tide arrive on the Forty Acres 5-0 after a weekend sweep of Xavier and midweek wins over Jacksonville State and Alabama State and now boast a 37-3 February record under head coach Brad Bohannon.

At the plate, Alabama is off to a fast start, hitting .329 as a team with six home runs, but the pitching staff has also allowed six home runs while striking out 46. On Friday against the Musketeers, the Crimson Tide entered the ninth inning down by three runs before flashing their power, leading off the inning with a home run, following with two doubles, and then winning in walk-off fashion with another home run.

Texas is also 5-0 after outscoring its opponents 53-7 with 23 extra-base hits out of 55 total knocks. The offensive approach has been consistent across the board — the team is hitting .322 so far with a .471 on-base percentage. Like Alabama, the Texas pitchers have also struck out 46 batters while allowing only three earned runs so far while holding opponents to a .144 batting average and a .209 slugging percentage.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY – Texas LHP Pete Hansen (1-0, 0.00) vs. Alabama RHP Garrett McMillan (0-0, 6.00)

SATURDAY – Texas RHP Tristan Stevens (1-0, 0.00) vs. Alabama LHP Antoine Jean (0-0, 4.50)

SUNDAY – Texas RHP Tanner Witt (1-0, 1.80) vs. Alabama LHP Grayson Hitt (1-0, 0.00)

First pitch on Friday is at 4:30 p.m. Central on Longhorn Network.