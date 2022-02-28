Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor HC Art Briles’ hiring as Grambling State OC isn’t sure thing, requires majority vote approval

Last week, scandalized former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles was announced as the next offensive coordinator at Grambling State, under former NFL head coach Hue Jackson.
But obstacles remain, according to the Monroe News-Star.
From the News-Star: “Grambling had yet to notify the University of Louisiana System that it intends to hire Briles as of late Friday. Once that happens, Briles will still need a majority vote from the 16-member board to formalize his hiring and join first-year Tigers coach Hue Jackson’s staff. The board’s next meeting is set for April 28.”
That’s not a sure thing, the report goes on to note.
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 20 Texas escapes West Virginia with 82-81 win
No. 20 Texas at West Virginia gamethread
No. 1 Texas remains undefeated with gritty 1-0 win over Alabama
No. 1 Texas sweeps Alabama with 6-1 victory
BON Roundtable: Texas baseball off to a dominant start and Texas hoops enters critical stretch
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 20 Texas men’s basketball takes on the No. 10 Baylor Bears tonight at 8pm Central.
one last ride #HookEm pic.twitter.com/mqEmUCcAk0— #20 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 28, 2022
- No. 11 Texas women’s basketball had a big win over the TCU Horned Frogs over the weekend.
HOW. 'BOUT. THEM. HORNS.#TexasFight pic.twitter.com/3by4fFGWat— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 27, 2022
- It was a hit or miss weekend for Texas softball, after notching wins over UTSA Roadrunners and Tulsa, as well as a loss against Arizona State. They’ll also take on Tulsa again today at 1:30pm Central.
Happy game day, y'all https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm pic.twitter.com/IrGC5oLuHa— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) February 28, 2022
