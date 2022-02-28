Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor HC Art Briles’ hiring as Grambling State OC isn’t sure thing, requires majority vote approval

Last week, scandalized former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles was announced as the next offensive coordinator at Grambling State, under former NFL head coach Hue Jackson.

But obstacles remain, according to the Monroe News-Star.

From the News-Star: “Grambling had yet to notify the University of Louisiana System that it intends to hire Briles as of late Friday. Once that happens, Briles will still need a majority vote from the 16-member board to formalize his hiring and join first-year Tigers coach Hue Jackson’s staff. The board’s next meeting is set for April 28.”

That’s not a sure thing, the report goes on to note.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball team aims to be tough down the stretch

Austin American-Statesman: It’s senior night, but Texas basketball has seniors with options

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Schaefer wants to see full arenas when Longhorns play at home

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas’ win over West Virginia: Timmy Allen takes over in Morgantown

247Sports: Morning Brew: Texas’ new-found killer instinct will be put to test by surging Baylor

247Sports: The Insider: The latest on UT’s behind-the-scenes preparation to join the SEC

247Sports: Latest NCAA Tournament projection for Texas before facing Baylor

247Sports: Updated College Football Playoff odds for Texas in 2022

247Sports: Cunningham ejected for Flagrant 2 foul against West Virginia

Inside Texas: Monday: Good weekend for the Longhorns

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Today: McConaughey bids the Erwin Center farewell, Big 12 titles galore

Inside Texas: Fridays in the Humidor Team: Gary Patterson, offseason notes

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 20 Texas escapes West Virginia with 82-81 win

No. 20 Texas at West Virginia gamethread

No. 1 Texas remains undefeated with gritty 1-0 win over Alabama

No. 1 Texas sweeps Alabama with 6-1 victory

BON Roundtable: Texas baseball off to a dominant start and Texas hoops enters critical stretch

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting notes on top Texas targets

247Sports: Recruiting buzz on blue-chip 2023 prospects

247Sports: What four-star Texas target Javien Toviano brings to the table

247Sports: Breaking down four-star Texas target Johntay Cook

Inside Texas: Recruiting notes from Next Level Athlete DFW showcase

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Big 12′s Bob Bowlsby ‘disappointed’ in CFP’s inability to expand, fears missed profitable window

Our Daily Bears: No. 10 Bears fight back to win 80-70 over No. 5 Kansas

Viva the Matadors: Red Raiders looking to sweep season series with the Horned Frogs

Frogs O’ War: TCU 5, Nebraska 3: Sweep! Frogs survive Huskers’ last inning threat to improve to 6-1

Frogs O’ War: TCU 8, Nebraska 3: Frogs take series from Huskers

Frogs O’ War: TCU 69, Texas Tech 66: Frogs topple Red Raiders

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Men’s Basketball: OU survives Bedlam in 66-62 overtime win

Cowboys Ride For Free: Oklahoma State drops Bedlam rematch

The Smoking Musket: Mountaineers come back In 9th inning, beat Charlotte 5-4

The Smoking Musket: ‘Eers split Saturday double-header, take series from Charlotte

The Smoking Musket: Malik Curry’s season-high not enough to get West Virginia past No. 20 Texas

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State outlasts Kansas State

Bring On The Cats: Final: Iowa State 74, Kansas State 73

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: One flaw in every men’s college basketball championship favorite

SB Nation: Mark Cuban says LeBron James telling teams he’d sign with them if they drafted Bronny was ‘super smart’

SB Nation: MLB is ready to drown themselves and the MLBPA with this lockout

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

No. 20 Texas men’s basketball takes on the No. 10 Baylor Bears tonight at 8pm Central.

No. 11 Texas women’s basketball had a big win over the TCU Horned Frogs over the weekend.