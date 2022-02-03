Longhorn Republic Podcast: Closing the 2022 recruiting class

After the flurry ahead of the Early Signing Period, the Texas Longhorns had a relatively quiet close to the class but added a massive piece with the addition of five-star offensive lineman DJ Campbell from Arlington Bowie. The addition of Campbell not only gives the Longhorns their highest-ranked offensive lineman since the Mack Brown era, they also added a second five-star prospect that could be an early contributor for Texas.

With the addition of Campbell, Texas added seven offensive linemen in the cycle — three of which sit in the top 100 players in the country — to shore up one of the key areas of need. Add to that the seven defensive linemen and edge rushers in the class and half of the players signed play in the trenches. What does that say about how the Longhorns will look and play in the distant, and not-so-distant, future?

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0 )