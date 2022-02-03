Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas HC Chris Beard: Raucous setting in Lubbock ‘wasn’t about me’

Texas Longhorns men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard, who left the Texas Tech Red Raiders for the gig in Austin last year, had a tumultuous homecoming in Lubbock this week.
But the setting wasn’t about him, Beard said, per 247Sports.
“Tonight wasn’t about me, guys,” Beard said of his return to Lubbock. “I’m on the record my whole career. You understand that I respect the opponent and I respect the game. Tonight wasn’t about me. I congratulate Texas Tech on a great home win in the Big 12. They had a great crowd tonight. The students in attendance were notable. I thought it was a good college basketball game. I wished we had played better. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. Our guys battled tonight. But tonight wasn’t about me.”
- Former Texas head coach Mack Brown just inked a one-year extension through 2027 with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown and the school have agreed to a one-year contract extension.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 2, 2022
The length of Brown's UNC contract remains five years, now through January 2027. The Tar Heels have gone 21-17 with three consecutive bowl appearances under Brown.https://t.co/cOzCRN1enT
