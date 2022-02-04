Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher says complaints of how Aggies are using NIL to recruit coming from ‘clown acts’

Texas A&M Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about the Aggies’ efforts in using name, image and likeness to recruit. Fisher fired back. He, um, was not very happy.
Jimbo Fisher teed off on Lane Kiffin, Nick Saban, college football writers, the Internet and everyone saying A&M is buying recruits with NIL money. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/kcxyT211aC— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 2, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Was Texas Tech crucible a unifying moment for Texas?
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas baseball team blessed with another star pitching rotation
Austin American-Statesman: Facing Baylor is hard enough; Texas must do so twice in three days
Dallas Morning News: How Nick Saban gave Steve Sarkisian the blueprint for Gary Patterson to succeed at Texas
247Sports: The Insider: Football winter workouts update, Texas baseball and more
247Sports: Steve Sarkisian details Gary Patterson’s role, how he’s helping Texas
247Sports: New non-profit seeks to help charitable causes while providing NIL opportunity for Texas baseball players
Inside Texas: Can offseason additions bring balance to Texas’ passing game?
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
New members of the Texas staff already impressing
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 recruiting capsules: Texas, Oklahoma top conference rankings
247Sports: Several Texas assistants highlight 247Sports recruiter rankings
247Sports: VIP intel on new 2024 Crystal Ball prediction
247Sports: Lone Star Stays: Texas programs could retain in-state talent on heels of strong 2022 results
Inside Texas: Friday: Starting fresh with the class of 2023
Inside Texas: Early Enrollee Expectations: Freshmen edition
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns 2022 class: Start, play or development year
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Kansas Eye Test: Pheeling phoggy
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Thoughts after national signing day
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Daniel Snyder, Washington Commanders face new round of sexual harassment allegations
SB Nation: At least 35 out LGBTQ athletes in Beijing Winter Olympics, a record
SB Nation: Doug Pederson is the head coach, y’all
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- You love to see it.
When the commitment drops @KJJFlood x @d1campbell_ pic.twitter.com/CYPif0vrXC— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 3, 2022
- No. 13 Texas women’s basketball takes on the No. 9 Baylor Bears at 7pm Central tonight.
https://t.co/c1WmIipMSk #HookEm pic.twitter.com/J4MBT7yWx0— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) February 4, 2022
- Texas men’s basketball takes on the Iowa State Cyclones at 1pm Central on Saturday.
The Thousand T-Shirt Girl— #23 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 3, 2022
Help us find this person and tag her! pic.twitter.com/8wEzsyioM0
