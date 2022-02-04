Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher says complaints of how Aggies are using NIL to recruit coming from ‘clown acts’

Texas A&M Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher was asked about the Aggies’ efforts in using name, image and likeness to recruit. Fisher fired back. He, um, was not very happy.

Jimbo Fisher teed off on Lane Kiffin, Nick Saban, college football writers, the Internet and everyone saying A&M is buying recruits with NIL money. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/kcxyT211aC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 2, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Was Texas Tech crucible a unifying moment for Texas?

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas baseball team blessed with another star pitching rotation

Austin American-Statesman: Facing Baylor is hard enough; Texas must do so twice in three days

Dallas Morning News: How Nick Saban gave Steve Sarkisian the blueprint for Gary Patterson to succeed at Texas

247Sports: The Insider: Football winter workouts update, Texas baseball and more

247Sports: Steve Sarkisian details Gary Patterson’s role, how he’s helping Texas

247Sports: New non-profit seeks to help charitable causes while providing NIL opportunity for Texas baseball players

Inside Texas: Can offseason additions bring balance to Texas’ passing game?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

New members of the Texas staff already impressing

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 recruiting capsules: Texas, Oklahoma top conference rankings

247Sports: Several Texas assistants highlight 247Sports recruiter rankings

247Sports: VIP intel on new 2024 Crystal Ball prediction

247Sports: Lone Star Stays: Texas programs could retain in-state talent on heels of strong 2022 results

Inside Texas: Friday: Starting fresh with the class of 2023

Inside Texas: Early Enrollee Expectations: Freshmen edition

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns 2022 class: Start, play or development year

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Kansas Eye Test: Pheeling phoggy

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Thoughts after national signing day

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Daniel Snyder, Washington Commanders face new round of sexual harassment allegations

SB Nation: At least 35 out LGBTQ athletes in Beijing Winter Olympics, a record

SB Nation: Doug Pederson is the head coach, y’all

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

You love to see it.

No. 13 Texas women’s basketball takes on the No. 9 Baylor Bears at 7pm Central tonight.

Texas men’s basketball takes on the Iowa State Cyclones at 1pm Central on Saturday.