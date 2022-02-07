Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Report: ‘Good possibility’ former Duke HC David Cutliffe joins Texas football in off-field role

247Sports reports that there’s a “good possibility” that former Duke Blue Devils head coach David Cutliffe, who led the program for 14 seasons before retiring in November, joins the Texas Longhorns coaching staff in an off-field capacity, likely as a senior offensive analyst.
From 247Sports: Best known for his quarterback development, Cutcliffe has produced a quartet of first-round quarterbacks in his career. That list of course includes Peyton and Eli Manning; Cutcliffe was Peyton’s offensive coordinator at Tennessee and was Eli’s head coach at Ole Miss. That connection could give Texas a big bump with Peyton and Eli’s nephew, Arch Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. Arch visited Texas last June. The Longhorns are in the thick of it for Arch along with Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, according to 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE'RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 13 Texas women's basketball dropped one to the No. 9 Baylor Bears over the weekend.
