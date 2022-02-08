Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas ranks at top of Big 12 recruiting rankings following NSD2

247Sports’ final 2022 recruiting rankings are in, and the Texas Longhorns are sitting pretty.

Ranked first overall, ahead of the dreaded Oklahoma Sooners, here’s what 247Sports had to say about Texas: “Texas has been heavily criticized for wasting talented recruiting classes in recent history, but 2022 is only the third Top 5 finish in the last decade. While Top 10 classes are the metric of choice, the nation’s elite typically finish in the Top 5. Sarkisian’s class is highlighted with quality and quantity in the trenches. Nearly half of the class is comprised of players who play on the offensive line or in the defensive front. More than anything, the 2022 cycle showed the recruiting chops of this staff. While the class had its ups and downs throughout the year, it finished strong late despite a disaster season.”

2023 Texas target Arch Manning says the Clemson Tigers are out of the running.