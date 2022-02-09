 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Basketball riding high

Texas pulled off two big conference wins and looks to be heating up at the right time.

By Gerald Goodridge
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team may finally be on the right track, rattling off back-to-back statement wins in an effort to shake off a disappointing outing against Texas Tech.

It started with a dominating performance against the Iowa State Cyclones, scoring 24 points off of 18 turnovers and holding the No. 20 school in the nation to just 28 percent shooting for the game. Texas also got big contributions from Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones, who both chipped in 14 points in the win.

The momentum continued as Texas welcomed in the Kansas Jayhawks and pulled off their biggest win of the year, upsetting the No. 8 team in the country. The win, thanks to suffocating defense from Courtney Ramey and a career night from Timmy Allen, keeps Texas firmly in the Big 12 race with just three weeks left in the regular season.

