Bevo’s Daily Roundup: USC HC Lincoln Riley: ‘We didn’t take players from Oklahoma’

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd earlier this week, per 247Sports. During the appearance, Riley went in on murmurs that he raided the Oklahoma Sooners via the NCAA transfer portal.

:We didn’t take players from Oklahoma,” Riley said, per 247Sports. “We took players from the transfer portal. Those players and their families had to make a decision to either stay at that university, just like any other player has to make, or to enter the portal where then they can be recruited by anybody in the country. That’s up to those players and their families and we have nothing to do with that. But once a player gets into a portal where they are open to any school in the country, we would be crazy not to take a look at and try to help our football team. Then on top of it for me, the maybe the more emotional tie for me is these are guys that we recruited. We got to know their families, we were part of the entire process. And all of a sudden they were good enough for us to take at Oklahoma, but now we wouldn’t give them a chance just because we’re in a new spot? That part never really made sense to me. We are certainly excited to get those guys here along with all the other players. It’s literally players in a portal. These are guys that we feel like can come into USC and help us get this program to where it needs to be.”

