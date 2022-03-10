Texas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament game thread

The Texas Longhorns are set to take the floor in Kansas City on Thursday morning, kicking off Big 12 Tournament action against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The No. 4 seed, Texas completed the regular-season sweep over TCU, first smothering the Horned Frogs by 23 in Fort Worth before returning to Austin and winning by 9. Now, they’ll need to remain perfect against their Big 12 foe, or board an early flight back to Austin.

Tip-off between Texas and TCU is set for 11:30 AM on ESPN2. A full game preview can be found here.

This is your game thread.