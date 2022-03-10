Survey: Chris Beard’s first year at Texas

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Well, Chris Beard’s inaugural regular season in Austin has concluded and now we get to see if he can do what he was hired to do at Texas. Win games in March. The Longhorns haven’t gotten out the first round since 2015. That was two Longhorn football coaching changes ago. Even Zach Zubia was not on the baseball roster!

But enough of me, let’s hear what you think? The Horns finished 4th in the Big 12 standings, behind a pair of possible 1-seeds in Kansas and Baylor and Texas Tech. If Beard wants to do some damage in Kansas City this week, Texas will likely have to get past the Jayhawks.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.