15 ex-Longhorns participate in 2022 Texas Football Pro Day

Fifteen ex-Texas Longhorns competed in the 2022 Texas Football Pro Day in hopes of being selected in the NFL Draft or receiving an invite to training camp.

Twelve of those participating were on last year’s roster, including TE Cade Brewer, EDGE Ben Davis, K/P Cameron Dicker, DB Darion Dunn, EDGE Jacoby Jones, OL Derek Kerstetter, DS Justin Mader, OL Denzel Okafor, WR/DB Brenden Schooler, DB Josh Thompson, EDGE Ray Thorton, and RB Gabriel Watson.

Former DB’s Donovan Duvernay and Chris Brown also were taking part along with Earl Thomas. Yes, the All-Pro and Super Bowl champion safety Earl Thomas, who has been a free agent since the Baltimore Ravens released him. Thomas turns 33 years old in May.

Players went through vertical measurements, bench presses, 40-yard dashes, 3-cone drills, along with individual drills in front of NFL scouts.

Brendan Schooler had a particularly impressive outing, snagging the best marks for vertical jump, standing long jump, 40-yard dash, and the 3-cone drill.

The last time zero Longhorns were drafted to the NFL was back in 2014 but this year’s class may challenge that. If anyone will be drafted, Cameron Dicker poises to be the first one selected, thanks to Evan McPherson's performance with the Cincinnati Bengals this season.

The latest mock drafts and big boards are not kind to any of the former Longhorns, with most projections currently not listing any of the hopeful Texas exes.

The NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas.