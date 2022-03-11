Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Casey Thompson had his eye on Nebraska before entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson knew he had a decision to make late in the 2021 season. He knew he wanted that decision to not come until after Texas wrapped up its postseason. But he didn’t know where that decision might lead him.

But he had the faintest of ideas, or hopes at least, of where that might be, per 247Sports.

“Honestly, before I went in the portal, nobody really knows this, and so I did my research for two weeks before I entered my name in the portal,” Thompson said, according to 247Sports. For about a week or two, I thought I was on the fence of do I stay or do I leave? And then I was like, ‘OK, well if I leave tomorrow, what do I think will be a legitimate opportunity?’ Then Nebraska’s quarterback decided to leave, I knew Nebraska would be on the table, most likely, and I was kind of just waiting to see what some other teams were going to do honestly after the bowl game. So I put my name in the portal Dec. 16, But in my mind, I told the Nebraska coaches, staff and anybody, all the other teams by the way, hey, I’m going to wait until after the bowl game to make a decision. So everything happened, I think, in the right time and how it was supposed to. But I kind of knew there was gonna be Nebraska. It came down between Nebraska, Oklahoma and Auburn pretty much.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Got an NCAA Big 12 Tournament question? Just ask Mr. Bubble

Austin American-Statesman: Big 12 bummer: ‘This isn’t our first loss. Hoping it’s our last one.’

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas State looked like Rocky in win over No. 1 Texas

Austin American-Statesman: Texas kicker Cameron Dicker hopes to find an NFL Draft landing spot

Austin American-Statesman: Emmanual Acho to be UT’s commencement speaker

Dallas Morning News: Texas key spring issues: Will the Longhorn receiver corps step up in 2022?

Dallas Morning News: Early Big 12 Tourney exit shows Chris Beard’s quick Texas turnaround might take longer than expected

Dallas Morning News: 3 takeaways from Texas-TCU: Longhorns throw away 20-point lead, crash out of Big 12 tournament

247Sports: Longhorns with the most to gain in Texas spring football

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Today: Is it Sam Ehlinger’s turn in Indy?

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns pro day news and notes

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 22 Texas blows 20-point lead against TCU in deflating 65-60 loss

Texas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament game thread

Survey: Chris Beard’s first year at Texas

15 ex-Longhorns participate in 2022 Texas Football Pro Day

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: Late night recruiting chat

247Sports: Cali ATH Ethan O’Connor set for busy off-season

247Sports: Top247’s No. 1 RB Rueben Owens locks in three spring visits

247Sports: Katy defender Johnathan Hall discusses new Texas offer

Inside Texas: 2023 is a banner year for Central Texas talent

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Our Daily Bears: Early exit in KC, Bears lose to Oklahoma

Viva the Matadors: An old-fashioned Mississippi split, Rice on the side

Frogs O’ War: TCU 65, Texas 60: Horned Frogs stun Longhorns with late rally

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU shocks Baylor, keeps NCAA Tournament hopes alive

Crimson and Cream Machine: Survey Results: Fans confident in the direction of OU basketball

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State throttled in Kansas City

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Basketball: Bruce Weber resigns

Bring On The Cats: Alone With My Thoughts: On Coach Weber’s resignation

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: How the end of the MLB lockout changes the future of baseball

SB Nation: Details of Major League Baseball’s new CBA

SB Nation: The best NFL free agents at every defensive position group, ranked

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Big 12 three-seed Texas women’s basketball takes on the Big 12 six-seed, the Kansas State Wildcats, tonight at 7:30pm Central.

It’s a busy weekend ahead for Texas softball, as they set out to take on the Drake Bulldogs, the Minnesota Gophers and the Nicholls State Colonels.