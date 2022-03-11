Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Casey Thompson had his eye on Nebraska before entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson knew he had a decision to make late in the 2021 season. He knew he wanted that decision to not come until after Texas wrapped up its postseason. But he didn’t know where that decision might lead him.
But he had the faintest of ideas, or hopes at least, of where that might be, per 247Sports.
“Honestly, before I went in the portal, nobody really knows this, and so I did my research for two weeks before I entered my name in the portal,” Thompson said, according to 247Sports. For about a week or two, I thought I was on the fence of do I stay or do I leave? And then I was like, ‘OK, well if I leave tomorrow, what do I think will be a legitimate opportunity?’ Then Nebraska’s quarterback decided to leave, I knew Nebraska would be on the table, most likely, and I was kind of just waiting to see what some other teams were going to do honestly after the bowl game. So I put my name in the portal Dec. 16, But in my mind, I told the Nebraska coaches, staff and anybody, all the other teams by the way, hey, I’m going to wait until after the bowl game to make a decision. So everything happened, I think, in the right time and how it was supposed to. But I kind of knew there was gonna be Nebraska. It came down between Nebraska, Oklahoma and Auburn pretty much.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 22 Texas blows 20-point lead against TCU in deflating 65-60 loss
Texas vs. TCU: Big 12 Tournament game thread
Survey: Chris Beard’s first year at Texas
15 ex-Longhorns participate in 2022 Texas Football Pro Day
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Big 12 three-seed Texas women’s basketball takes on the Big 12 six-seed, the Kansas State Wildcats, tonight at 7:30pm Central.
Tournament time https://t.co/c1WmIi8btK #TexasFight pic.twitter.com/BxE15DLJ7g— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 11, 2022
- It’s a busy weekend ahead for Texas softball, as they set out to take on the Drake Bulldogs, the Minnesota Gophers and the Nicholls State Colonels.
"Every little girl that wants to play softball will have a chance."#WomensHistoryMonth x #HookEm pic.twitter.com/CdaKHGewHn— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 10, 2022
