Survey Results: Chris Beard’s first year at Texas

Texas fans have spoken! After 1,100 votes in our inaugural SB Nation Recats, arguably more impressive than Chris Beard’s inaugural season, it seems as if fans are expecting more in Year 2.

After an ugly first-round exit in the Big 12 tournament to TCU, Texas hurt their chances of improving their seeding in the NCAA tournament and most fans are expecting a 6-seed or worse. Projections had the Longhorns as a 5-seed entering the conference tournament but we will find out on Sunday.

Horns fans are mostly disappointed with Chris Beard’s first season at Texas - although I’m sure some of it had to do with that 18-point blown lead to TCU.

