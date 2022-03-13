How to live stream Selection Sunday bracket announcement

Selection Sunday has finally arrived and despite entering March Madness on a three-game losing streak, the Texas Longhorns look to do some damage in the postseason.

After an early exit in the Big 12 tournament, all eyes are on Chris Beard to see what he can do in his first season at Texas. In all four of his tournament births during his coaching career, Beard has never lost in the first round. Before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s see who Texas will face off in the Round of 64.

The latest bracketology predicts the Longhorns as 5-seed in the West bracket. Texas has not advanced out of the first round since 2014.

The Horns odds to win the National Championship are currently +7000, per DraftKings.

Selection Sunday Information

Time: 5:00 pm CT

TV: CBS

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live App

