Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas HC Chris Beard: Texas men’s basketball is preparing for ‘a really tough challenge’ in Virginia Tech

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team have their work cut out for them against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, according to head coach Chris Beard. “We have a really tough challenge in the first game,” Beard said, per 247Sports. “We’ve got a lot of respect for Mike and his team. We look forward to the competition.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Belief, defense will carry Texas women’s basketball in NCAAs
Austin American-Statesman: Texas men, women look as if they’re on different NCAA Tournament paths
Austin American-Statesman: What are the odds Texas is upset by Virginia Tech?
Dallas Morning News: Few scouts showed up for Texas’ pro day, but several prospects showed NFL potential
247Sports: Longhorns preparing for ‘a really tough challenge’ in Virginia Tech
247Sports: Chris Beard, Texas not taking NCAA Tournament bid for granted
247Sports: Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn set to speak at Texas Football Coaches Clinic
Inside Texas: Inside Texas Today: Women’s basketball surges into March, men’s track takes indoor national title
Inside Texas: NCAA Tournament: Quick looks at Virginia Tech, Purdue, Yale
Inside Texas: Healthy for spring, DeMarvion Overshown has important practices upcoming
Inside Texas: Humidor Team: Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers, STAR competition, surprising speedsters
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns pro day news and notes
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 14 Texas beats No. 6 Baylor, 67-58, to win Big 12 Tournament title
Texas lands No. 2 seed, matchup with Fairfield in the NCAA Tournament
Texas earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Virginia Tech
No. 1 Texas beats South Carolina 9-5 behind two Ivan Melendez home runs
South Carolina ends losing streak with 4-2 win over No. 1 Texas
No. 1 Texas drops series to South Carolina with 9-4 loss in second game of doubleheader
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting notes from Under Armour, thoughts on Arch Manning
247Sports: Midnight HUDdle: Priority EDGE sets Texas visit and Dakorien Moore shines at Under Armour Dallas camp
247Sports: Recruiting notes and observations on Texas offensive targets from Under Armour Dallas camp
247Sports: Top performers from the Under Armour Dallas Regional
247Sports: Recruiting quick hitters from Under Armour Dallas camp
Inside Texas: Monday: Recruiting strategy rewarded, Texas takes home two titles
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: Snubs of A&M, SMU prevent historic Selection Sunday for the best college hoops state in the nation
Viva the Matadors: Montana State will try to test Texas Tech
Frogs O’ War: TCU baseball sweeps weekend series against Army
Frogs O’ War: TCU basketball earns No. 9 seed in NCAA Tournament
Crimson and Cream Machine: OU misses NCAA Tournament, awaits NIT announcement
The Smoking Musket: Thankfully, West Virginia’s nightmare season is over
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia splits double-header with Ohio State
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State selected as an 11 Seed, will face LSU in the NCAA Tournament
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State lands Colorado transfer Dimitri Stanley
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 15 rules for filling our your 2022 NCAA tournament bracket
SB Nation: Why the West is the region of death in the men’s NCAA tournament
SB Nation: NIT bracket 2022: The full field revealed
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball scored a few wins over the weekend, including over the Drake Bulldogs and the Minnesota Gophers.
DOUBLE FOR DAY!!! The tying run is now at second base as @courtneyydayy follows up a Cimusz walk with a double down the RF line! One out!— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 13, 2022
B6 - MINN 10 - TEXAS 8 pic.twitter.com/AAotomAyZK
Loading comments...