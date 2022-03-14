Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas HC Chris Beard: Texas men’s basketball is preparing for ‘a really tough challenge’ in Virginia Tech

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team have their work cut out for them against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, according to head coach Chris Beard. “We have a really tough challenge in the first game,” Beard said, per 247Sports. “We’ve got a lot of respect for Mike and his team. We look forward to the competition.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Belief, defense will carry Texas women’s basketball in NCAAs

Austin American-Statesman: Texas men, women look as if they’re on different NCAA Tournament paths

Austin American-Statesman: What are the odds Texas is upset by Virginia Tech?

Dallas Morning News: Few scouts showed up for Texas’ pro day, but several prospects showed NFL potential

247Sports: Longhorns preparing for ‘a really tough challenge’ in Virginia Tech

247Sports: Chris Beard, Texas not taking NCAA Tournament bid for granted

247Sports: Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn set to speak at Texas Football Coaches Clinic

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Today: Women’s basketball surges into March, men’s track takes indoor national title

Inside Texas: NCAA Tournament: Quick looks at Virginia Tech, Purdue, Yale

Inside Texas: Healthy for spring, DeMarvion Overshown has important practices upcoming

Inside Texas: Humidor Team: Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers, STAR competition, surprising speedsters

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns pro day news and notes

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 14 Texas beats No. 6 Baylor, 67-58, to win Big 12 Tournament title

Texas lands No. 2 seed, matchup with Fairfield in the NCAA Tournament

Texas earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Virginia Tech

First look at Virginia Tech

No. 1 Texas beats South Carolina 9-5 behind two Ivan Melendez home runs

South Carolina ends losing streak with 4-2 win over No. 1 Texas

No. 1 Texas drops series to South Carolina with 9-4 loss in second game of doubleheader

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting notes from Under Armour, thoughts on Arch Manning

247Sports: Midnight HUDdle: Priority EDGE sets Texas visit and Dakorien Moore shines at Under Armour Dallas camp

247Sports: Recruiting notes and observations on Texas offensive targets from Under Armour Dallas camp

247Sports: Top performers from the Under Armour Dallas Regional

247Sports: Recruiting quick hitters from Under Armour Dallas camp

Inside Texas: Monday: Recruiting strategy rewarded, Texas takes home two titles

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Snubs of A&M, SMU prevent historic Selection Sunday for the best college hoops state in the nation

Viva the Matadors: Montana State will try to test Texas Tech

Frogs O’ War: TCU baseball sweeps weekend series against Army

Frogs O’ War: TCU basketball earns No. 9 seed in NCAA Tournament

Crimson and Cream Machine: OU misses NCAA Tournament, awaits NIT announcement

The Smoking Musket: Thankfully, West Virginia’s nightmare season is over

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia splits double-header with Ohio State

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State selected as an 11 Seed, will face LSU in the NCAA Tournament

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State lands Colorado transfer Dimitri Stanley

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 15 rules for filling our your 2022 NCAA tournament bracket

SB Nation: Why the West is the region of death in the men’s NCAA tournament

SB Nation: NIT bracket 2022: The full field revealed

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas softball scored a few wins over the weekend, including over the Drake Bulldogs and the Minnesota Gophers.