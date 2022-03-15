Podcast: Texas baseball woes continue

The Texas Longhorns continue to adjust to the loss of Tanner Witt on the baseball diamond, struggling with consistency in the pitching staff and dropping their first season series 2-1 at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks. In spite of the loss, Ivan Melendez continued his big year of production, earning Big 12 player of the week honors for his troubles. However, Texas will need more than one big bat to get the job done in Big 12 baseball.

On the hardwood, while the men were giving up a 20-point lead in an opening-round loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, the ladies were marching through the conference tournament to bring the first conference championship trophy for that program since 2003. The men’s track team brought home a national championship trophy, while the rowing team started its national championship defense in dominant fashion.

