Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Top Texas target 2023 QB Arch Manning schedules return visits to Texas, Georgia

Top Texas Longhorns target Arch Manning, a 2023 quarterback out of Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, is scheduled to return to Austin on March 24, 247Sports reports.

Manning will also visit the Georgia Bulldogs on March 19.

“He’s excited to watch practice, he’s excited to watch meetings,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said, per 247Sports. “Really get a chance now that the pandemic has really passed to get in the weeds and watch how they coach and watch what they do and get a feel for the staff and organization of it. He’s most excited to watch practice. That’s what it’s about. That’s what he enjoys most about the game. He’s a meat and potatoes kid, it’s a work visit as much as anything and he wants to get into the quarterback room and see how it works.”

