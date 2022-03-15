Series between No. 2 Texas and Oklahoma moved to Arlington

For the first time ever, the baseball version of Red River Rivalry between the No. 2 Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will take place off campus during the regular season — the schools announced on Monday that instead of playing three games this season in Norman starting on April 1, the two rivals will instead meet at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The three-game series was originally scheduled for L. Dale Mitchell Park on the Oklahoma game, playing the series in Arlington will provide Texas fans in the Metroplex a chance to attend with a Cotton Bowl-lite atmosphere.

Game 1 of the series is schedule for Friday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. Central with Game 2 on Saturday, April 2 at noon Central, broadcast on ESPN2. The series finale on Sunday, April 3 will be at noon Central on ESPNU.

Texas boasts an all-time series lead against Oklahoma, 154-63-2, and the Horns hold a 33-19 advantage in Norman. In previous neutral site matchups, Texas maintains a 14-5 margin over Oklahoma.