Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Colt McCoy agrees to two-year extension with Arizona Cardinals

Former Texas Longhorns great, quarterback Colt McCoy, is sticking around the NFL for at least a little longer. McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension earlier this week. McCoy is reportedly guaranteed $6 million at signing.
Colt McCoy is returning to the Cardinals on a two-year, $7.5 million deal, including $6 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 2 Texas baseball hopes to bounce back against The Citadel this evening at 6pm Central.
Back on the field tonight! https://t.co/7VNQ6Rpji8#HookEm pic.twitter.com/3EESSvqrRj— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 16, 2022
- Texas softball has a double header against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns this evening, at 4pm Central and 6:30pm Central, respectively.
back-to-back on ESPN+ https://t.co/00jeUngGVZ#HookEm pic.twitter.com/Ka2lPFuqEO— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 16, 2022
