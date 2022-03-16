Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas QB Colt McCoy agrees to two-year extension with Arizona Cardinals

Former Texas Longhorns great, quarterback Colt McCoy, is sticking around the NFL for at least a little longer. McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension earlier this week. McCoy is reportedly guaranteed $6 million at signing.

Colt McCoy is returning to the Cardinals on a two-year, $7.5 million deal, including $6 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 2 Texas drops third straight with 8-4 loss to College of Charleston

Evaluating No. 2 Texas baseball using advanced statistics

Series between No. 2 Texas and Oklahoma moved to Arlington

Four-star DL Dylan Spencer commits to Texas

No. 2 Texas baseball hopes to bounce back against The Citadel this evening at 6pm Central.