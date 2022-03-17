Podcast: Previewing the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament

Both the Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams are going dancing, but are on two very different trajectories and they head into the NCAA Tournament.

The Texas men lost three winnable games against the Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks to close the regular season, then followed that performance with a 20-point meltdown in the Big 12 tournament against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Longhorns were selected as a six seed in the tournament but drew one of the toughest 11-seeds in the country, the Virginia Tech Hokies. The ACC Tournament Champions won 13 of their last 15 games — including a 15-point win over the Duke Blue Devils to claim the tournament title.

The Texas women, on the other hand, won their last 11 games heading into the tournament, including 67-58 win over the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Tournament championship and end a decade of futility against the annual conference power. The women will now host two rounds of the tournament to close out the Frank Erwin Center, starting with the Fairfield Stags on Friday.

