Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield looks to be on the move from Cleveland

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield is displeased with his situation with the Cleveland Browns after the franchise met with quarterback Deshaun Watson. He’s so displeased, in fact, that it now seems as though Mayfield, who’s originally from Austin, and who still has a chip on his shoulder for not being recruited to Texas, wants out of Cleveland.
Read his message on Twitter for yourself:
With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
WHAT WE’RE READING
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
