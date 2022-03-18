Bevo’s Daily Roundup: After airport weather delays, Texas AD Chris Del Conte hitched a ride to Virginia Tech game with two fans

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte must have told himself he’d be damned if he was going to miss the Longhorns take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament after weather delayed two of his scheduled flights to Milwaukee.

So, he hitched a ride with two other Texas fans.

Met these dude at Austin airport after two plane delays we decided to drive to Milwaukee., Wheels, Hodges and me rolling along 1-35 expected drive time 17 hours .. Keep the light on boys will be coming in late pic.twitter.com/AMhV6sLMtw — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) March 17, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

It’s a big day for No. 2 seed Texas women’s basketball as they prepare for the No. 15 seed Fairfield Stags in the NCAA Tournament’s first round.

y'all know where to be Friday night #HookEm — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 15, 2022