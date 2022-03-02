Longhorn Republic Podcast: Another busy week on the Forty Acres

The Texas Longhorns are in the midst of closing out the Frank Erwin Center as a basketball arena and in the men’s finale Texas was unable to hold off a late surge from the Baylor Bears. Despite a double-digit lead, Texas struggled to hit from three-point range and couldn’t put enough distance between them and Baylor to stave off a late push. What went wrong and what does that mean for Texas as they close out the regular season?

On the baseball diamond, Texas struggled with the weather but the pitching staff held on, giving up just two runs in the weekend series with the Alabama Crimson tide to remain perfect on the year. The pitching staff continues to show why they’re one of the elite units and can hold the Longhorns down on a night where the bats aren’t quite in synch.

