Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas AD Chris Del Conte road-tripped with fans to NCAA Tournament, got pulled over in Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte’s story of how, after weather delays, he roadtripped to the NCAA Tournament with two fellow Texas fans is as good as it gets.
But it gets funnier, in fact.
Del Conte and company were apparently pulled over for speeding in Oklahoma of all places.
“Listen here: Buford T. Justice was in full effect,” Del Conte said, according to 247Sports. “We got pulled over and I’m like — first of all, my man has the bladder of a walnut. We’re not even out of Dallas and we stopped. I go, ‘We just ate two minutes ago!’ Every two hours we’re stopping. We’re going through Oklahoma and all of a sudden the guy pulls me over and says, ‘How fast were you going?’ I really don’t know. The cop looks at me and goes, ‘Alright, just keep it under 45.’ He let me go. I’m like, ‘OK, that’s not bad. This is starting to work out.’ We just matriculated our way through.”
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball took home three wins over the LSU Tigers over the weekend.
woke up like this @mak_parkerr | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/bTPi5dmsgB— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 20, 2022
