Podcast: Unpacking the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament is in full swing.

On the men’s side, the Texas Longhorns avoided the upset everyone wanted to happen and put together a drama-free outing against the Virginia Tech Hokies to pick up the team’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2014. In the second round, Texas went up early on the Purdue Boilermakers but struggled to score in the first half and ultimately lost a game closer than the final score indicated.

The Texas women, however, took care of business as a two-seed, dominating Fairfield and Utah to advance to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year under head coach Vic Schaefer. This makes six straight Sweet 16s for Schaefer, leading a team that is young and talented, potentially even ahead of schedule as they look to knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the next round.

Connect with the show on Twitter and Facebook.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)