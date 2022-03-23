Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables: QB Dillon Gabriel is ‘a pro in every way’

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brett Venables, who recruited junior transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel after he decided to leave the UCF Golden Knights, had a lot to say about the program’s presumptive new guy under center. He had a lot of good things to say, in fact.

“When we were in the recruiting process, it really didn’t take much recruiting,” Venables said, per 247Sports. “It was already kind of a — when we asked him, he was ready to come with just a few questions to be answered. But he’s a leader. He’s a worked. He’s very ambitious. He’s self-driven. Very humble. Incredibly confident. Great self awareness. Understands where he needs to get better. And that’s just through conversation. But guys follow him. The best of the best make others around them better, and he’s intentionally done that through relationships and work. But he’s a good athlete, got good quickness.

“Very, very competitive — ultra competitive — and just got a great sense of humility to him that is fun to deal with,” Venables later continued. “Our job’s hard enough as it is. If I was a jerk up here, y’all would still have to cover Oklahoma. But it wouldn’t be as fun for y’all, and it certainly wouldn’t be fun for me if y’all was dealing with a jerk either. And same thing if you’re coaching — it’s no different. You can become disinterested in coaching somebody that doesn’t want to be coached. That happens over time, too. That makes coaching no fun, when there’s not ‘buy in,’ when there’s not guys that want to be held accountable, things of that nature. But man, he’s a pro in every way.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

With successful first season at Texas, Chris Beard’s culture-building efforts are on the right track

Texas spring practice storylines

Texas baseball advanced stats update

Justin Eckhardt shines as No. 2 Texas defeats Central Arkansas 7-2

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Brock Cunningham is running it back, y’all.

I’m sorry for the confusion. My last tweet was to show my appreciation of the university and the support we received. I will return to play at texas while I finish a masters program. #sorry #hookem #texas — Brock Cunningham (@Brockolli13) March 22, 2022