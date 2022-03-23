Texas F Christian Bishop announces return for 2022-23 season

Entering another offseason of uncertainty surrounding the roster makeup of the Texas Longhorns basketball program, head coach Chris Beard received some good news on Wednesday evening as forward Christian Bishop announced that he’ll return for his super senior season.

This past season playing in the burnt orange with my brothers and Coach Beard has meant the world to me. That being said, I’m ready to work to take Texas Basketball to the Final Four.



Longhorn Nation, I’m coming back pic.twitter.com/tZybQotye4 — Christian Bishop (@Chris_Bishop32) March 24, 2022

A Missouri native who spent three seasons at Creighton, Bishop joined a large group of transfers under Beard for his first season as the Texas head basketball coach. At 6’7, 220 pounds, Bishop started 23 of the 34 games in which he appeared for the Longhorns this year, averaging 7.0 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game while serving as the anchor for the Texas frontcourt’s defensive toughness, leading the team in block rate at 5.5 percent.

Bishop was also key contributor offensively, ranking in the top-250 nationally in offensive efficiency while hitting 61.1 percent of his shots, finishing second on the team in the rate of fouls drawn, and rebounding 15.2 percent of all Texas missed shots, No. 15 nationally.

The Longhorns have four other seniors who can also choose to return for another season — guard Marcus Carr, guard Courtney Ramey, guard Andrew Jones, and forward Timmy Allen.