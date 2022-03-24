Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin: NIL has ‘a lot to do with where players go’

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is not a man who’s often short of words.

In this instance, that still rings true. Kiffin opened up earlier this week about the benefits of name, image and likeness has on recruiting for rich universities – re: Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss.

“I’ve obviously said a lot about NIL from the beginning of it, let’s make sure we understand that I love the players are getting paid,” Kiffin said, per 247Sports. “I just say how it is. I guess I got called a clown before for saying how it is, but NIL has a lot to do with where players go and to not think that is crazy.”

With each passing week, it’s less and less a crazy thought after all.

