Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley already making impressions

Spring practice is upon the Texas Longhorns, and head coach Steve Sarkisian is already assessing the roster heading into the 2022 college football season, according to 247Sports.

In particular, transfer portal products like tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who left the Alabama Crimson Tide to join Texas, is already catching Sarkisian’s eye in early practices.

“I mean, we have 14 new players out there today,” Sarkisian said, per 247Sports. “So it’s a lot of guys to try to assess ‘em all just from looking at it live — I don’t get to hit the rewind button out there on the field — but I feel Jahleel (Billingsley) was really natural, comfortable for him. Obviously, systematically, it was a good fit for him. I thought Isaiah (Neyor) looked comfortable at wideout. It was good to get (Jaydon) Blue out there playing football again — he hasn’t played football in over a year, so I thought that was good for him.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Skyler Messinger giving Texas a boost as Big 12 play gets underway

Austin American-Statesman: Texas’ Neugebauer sets nation’s best mark in Relays decathlon win

Austin American-Statesman: Texas players, coaches see themselves in Sweet 16 foe Ohio State

Dallas Morning News: Texas spring breakout candidates: Versatile Ja’tavion Sanders to settle into role as tight end

Dallas Morning News: Vic Schaefer’s emphasis on defensive intensity has given Texas an identity fueling Sweet 16 run

247Sports: Steve Sarkisian looking for Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers full understanding of Texas offense

Inside Texas: Friday: Coaching and recruiting matters, just look at Vic Schaefer

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Today: How low spring O-line numbers affect practice, baseball injury notes

Inside Texas: Notes from the second Texas Longhorns spring practice

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Assessing the Texas spring roster matrix

No. 2 Texas opens Big 12 play with high-profile series at No. 16 Texas Tech

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

Austin American-Statesman: Five-star basketball recruit Samantha Wagner commits to Texas

247Sports: Stage is set for a big visit weekend in Austin

247Sports: Five recruits Texas can improve their position with post-visit weekend

247Sports: Recruiting roundup: What defines a successful visit weekend, recruits to make up ground with, Texas Hoops

247Sports: Previewing recruits at the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

247Sports: Previewing Arch Manning’s Texas visit: How the 5-star would fit in Texas’ QB room

Inside Texas: Humidor: Longhorn quick-hitters, recruiting round-up weekend

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: TCU baseball cruises over Abilene Christian

Frogs O’ War: No. 19 TCU baseball vs Kansas State: Weekend series preview

The Smoking Musket: Don’t expect a quick decision for QB battle

The Smoking Musket: Victor Scott steals victory from Youngstown State

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re talkin’ Miami

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: The best and worst of everything from Thursday’s Sweet 16

SB Nation: Deshaun Watson’s accusers never heard from NFL teams trying to trade for him

SB Nation: The Jaguars breaking the WR market is having a profound effect on the NFL

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

6pm Central — that’s when Texas women’s basketball takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Be there.

the match up is set #HookEm — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 22, 2022

Texas men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard is a finalist for the 2022 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award.

. @TexasMBB coach Chris Beard named finalist for 2022 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award.



MORE, via @justinwells2424: https://t.co/ga2MiHU4Uo (FREE) #HookEm — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) March 24, 2022

Get ready for Texas baseball’s series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders this weekend.