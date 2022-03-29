Texas Tuesday practice notes and observations

AUSTIN, Texas — On a cloudy, humid Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns held an early practice at Frank Denius Fields, the fourth of 15 overall in head coach Steve Sarkisian’s second spring, and the second in pads.

After practice concluded, Sarkisian expressed some disappointment with the overall level of intensity during the practice, citing the weather and alluding to some potential letdown after standout former quarterbacks like Colt McCoy and Sam Ehlinger were in attendance on Saturday with a host of top recruits, highlighted by the presence of 2023 gunslinger Arch Manning.

“I thought the energy was okay today — I thought we had to kind of poke and prod a little bit to get the guys going,” Sarkisian said. “Obviously, weather wasn’t as nice. It was a little earlier in the day. They know they’ve got three practices this week, but those are the things that we have to fight we can’t fight the pick and choose you know, when our energy and our passion is up to the standard that is needed on a daily basis or weekly basis in-season.”

Sarkisian was happy with the physicality as he noted other high-level imperatives — avoiding glaring errors like blown coverages or blocking assignments, poor ball security, route-running mistakes, and reads by the quarterbacks, trying to avoid focusing too much on outcomes and not enough on the process.

“We want both sides to play really well and I thought we had moments today where that was true — both sides played well, played hard, played physical, played smart. And clearly there were errors made that we’ve got to get corrected so we can keep moving forward and improving on a daily basis.”

The first period open to the media featured warmups before Texas went into some ball security drills split up by position groups, then a special teams period focused mainly on punting where wide receivers Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy served as the primary return men. There was a bad snap resulting in a blocked punt during that period, but it came from a walk-on offensive lineman serving as the backup long snapper until signee Lance St. Louis arrives this summer. So, not exactly concerning.

The small available group of offensive linemen then split off to go through some drills on the field behind the Bubble and the defense was difficult to observe working down at the southern-most practice field, leaving the readily-available observations primarily on the offensive side of the ball.

A few impressions: