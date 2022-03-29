Texas offers LSU transfer LB Josh White

Texas has extended an offer to recent LSU transfer linebacker Josh White per his Twitter account this afternoon.

White is a former four star recruit who originally committed and signed with the Tigers back in 2020. He appeared in 10 games during his time in Baton Rouge and notched six total tackles.

After a great talk with @CoachSark I am blessed to say I have received an offer from The University Of Texas pic.twitter.com/EfbyqzsFDF — Josh (@JRWhite_10) March 29, 2022

White announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal yesterday and since then has already received offers from Baylor, Miami, and TCU before Texas entered the picture today.

After heavy prayer I’ve decided to step away from LSU and enter my name into THE TRANSFER PORTAL with 4 years of eligibility…❤️ — Josh (@JRWhite_10) March 28, 2022

White is originally from the Greater Houston Area and went to LSU out of Houston (TX) Cy-Creek high school. White was heavily pursued by the previous Texas staff and now it looks like Steve Sarkisian’s staff is gearing up for pursuit as well.

Linebacker is a position that still lacks quality depth for the Longhorns, so it comes as no surprise that they are continuing to keep an eye of the transfer portal for potential fits. With an offer extended, we will now see if White will make his way to campus for a visit in the near future.