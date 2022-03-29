 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Texas offers LSU transfer LB Josh White

The Longhorns have entered the mix for former LSU linebacker Josh White.

By Daniel Seahorn
Texas has extended an offer to recent LSU transfer linebacker Josh White per his Twitter account this afternoon.

White is a former four star recruit who originally committed and signed with the Tigers back in 2020. He appeared in 10 games during his time in Baton Rouge and notched six total tackles.

White announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal yesterday and since then has already received offers from Baylor, Miami, and TCU before Texas entered the picture today.

White is originally from the Greater Houston Area and went to LSU out of Houston (TX) Cy-Creek high school. White was heavily pursued by the previous Texas staff and now it looks like Steve Sarkisian’s staff is gearing up for pursuit as well.

Linebacker is a position that still lacks quality depth for the Longhorns, so it comes as no surprise that they are continuing to keep an eye of the transfer portal for potential fits. With an offer extended, we will now see if White will make his way to campus for a visit in the near future.

