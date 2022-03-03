Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor HC Art Briles has resigned as Grambling State OC

Scandalized former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles has resigned from his newly hired post as Grambling State’s offensive coordinator under former NFL coach Hue Jackson.

The news broke earlier this week, after Jackson came to Briles’ defense.

You can read Jackson’s statement here:

Then Briles quit.

As SBNation points out: “[If] you’re keeping score at home, in the last week Hue Jackson:

Damaged his reputation by hiring Art Briles

Damaged the reputation of Grambling State by hiring a disgraced coach who was involved in a sex abuse scandal

Used his foundation to defend hiring Briles

Potentially opened himself, and his organization up to investigation

And he got:

Nothing.”

Whoops.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Texas softball notched a win over Sam Houston State yesterday.