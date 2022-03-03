Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor HC Art Briles has resigned as Grambling State OC

Scandalized former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles has resigned from his newly hired post as Grambling State’s offensive coordinator under former NFL coach Hue Jackson.
The news broke earlier this week, after Jackson came to Briles’ defense.
You can read Jackson’s statement here:
February 25, 2022
Then Briles quit.
As SBNation points out: “[If] you’re keeping score at home, in the last week Hue Jackson:
- Damaged his reputation by hiring Art Briles
- Damaged the reputation of Grambling State by hiring a disgraced coach who was involved in a sex abuse scandal
- Used his foundation to defend hiring Briles
- Potentially opened himself, and his organization up to investigation
And he got:
- Nothing.”
Whoops.
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball notched a win over Sam Houston State yesterday.
March 3, 2022
- Last night marked another win for No. 9 Texas women’s basketball. This time, over the Kansas Jayhawks.
March 3, 2022
