Podcast: What ails the baseball team and closing the book on WBB

The Texas Longhorns baseball team had a tough weekend in Lubbock, as the pitching staff struggled nearly top to bottom — dropping the weekend series but avoiding the sweep with a run-rule win on Sunday. It seems like the pitching staff has been falling apart since Tanner Witt ended his season due to injury, but how did it get so bad so fast and what can Texas do to fix it? Thankfully for David Pierce and his coaching staff, the bats seem to be able to try and keep pace with opponents as Texas tries to figure it out.

The Texas women’s basketball team made its second-consecutive trip to the Elite 8 thanks to a convincing win over the Ohio State Buckeyes before falling to the Stanford Cardinal in a tough game. We look back on what can only be described as yet another successful season, with a young Texas team playing well ahead of schedule — signaling big things to come.

