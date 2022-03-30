Reacts Survey: Optimistic for 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

March Madness continues to roll on in New Orleans this week but without the Texas Longhorns. Chris Beard’s and Vic Schaefer’s seasons have come to an end, but both earned post-season victories. While the Texas men’s team didn’t get to the Elite Eight, they at least earned their first NCAA tournament win since 2014.

Did the Horns win over Virginia Tech and near upset over Purdue change how you perceived Beard’s first year in Austin? Are you feeling more hopeful for 2022-23? Or do you still need to see more? Join the conversation!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.