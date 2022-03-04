Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas standout Rodrique Wright hired as Miami’s DE coach

Former Texas Longhorns standout Rodrique Wright, who helped lead Texas to its 2005 national championship over the USC Trojans, has himself a new gig in college football.

The former co-defensive coordinator with the UTSA Roadrunners will be joining Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobol, where Wright will coach up defensive ends.

247Sports reported the news earlier this week.

No. 21 Texas men’s basketball takes on the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks tomorrow at 6pm Central.

To all of Longhorn Nation and to those who have filled the Frank Erwin Center since 1977, thank you.#HookEm x #UniteTheFamily pic.twitter.com/NsneMGbvQ3 — #21 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 1, 2022

No. 9 Texas women’s basketball will also take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys tomorrow at 1pm Central.

For our Seniors,



10K fans attending the game in Erwin on Saturday means $10K from Coach will go straight to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program. Let’s make it happen #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ypDZnHLqoA — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 1, 2022

Big weekend ahead for Texas baseball in the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic, where the Longhorns will take on the Tennessee Volunteers tonight at 7pm Central, the LSU Tigers tomorrow at 7pm Central, and the UCLA Bruins on Sunday at 3pm Central.