Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Texas standout Rodrique Wright hired as Miami’s DE coach

Former Texas Longhorns standout Rodrique Wright, who helped lead Texas to its 2005 national championship over the USC Trojans, has himself a new gig in college football.
The former co-defensive coordinator with the UTSA Roadrunners will be joining Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobol, where Wright will coach up defensive ends.
247Sports reported the news earlier this week.
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Iconic Erwin Center has told Longhorns’, state’s hoops story
Dallas Morning News: Texas key spring issues: How will inexperienced offensive line fare in 2022?
247Sports: The Insider: Texas football position switches and updates heading toward spring football
247Sports: Vic Schaefer pledges $10,000 if 10,000 fans show up for final game at Frank Erwin Center
247Sports: Michael Huff to match Vic Schaefer’s $10,000 pledge if 10,000 fans attend Texas final game at the Erwin Center
Inside Texas: Friday: Tyquan Thornton plus Texas’ NFL Combine prospects
Inside Texas: Texas vs. Kansas: Three things to watch
Inside Texas: How to speed up college football games
Inside Texas: Recap of Wednesday’s Inside Texas members Q&A
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Another busy week on the Forty Acres
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: More visits coming for Top247 ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot
247Sports: Four-star WR Braylon James discusses top schools, interest in Texas under Brennan Marion
247Sports: Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill talks Texas, visit plans
247Sports: Texas target Jonah Wilson eager to see Austin this month
Inside Texas: Inside Texas Today: Beard on his 2022 class, Hossler in second after round one
Inside Texas: Texas’ 2021 EDGE signees have a huge spring ahead of them
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: Rams hiring TCU running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples
Frogs O’ War: No. 16 TCU Baseball vs Kentucky: Weekend series preview
The Smoking Musket: Spring football begins as coaches speak to media
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Day one at the NFL Combine: QBs and TEs
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Lakers continue plummeting, fall to Clippers for seventh loss in eight games
SB Nation: 2022 NFL Combine: TE, QB, and WR review: Speed, speed and more speed
SB Nation: The inextricable Alex Ovechkin
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- No. 21 Texas men’s basketball takes on the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks tomorrow at 6pm Central.
To all of Longhorn Nation and to those who have filled the Frank Erwin Center since 1977, thank you.#HookEm x #UniteTheFamily pic.twitter.com/NsneMGbvQ3— #21 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) March 1, 2022
- No. 9 Texas women’s basketball will also take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys tomorrow at 1pm Central.
For our Seniors,— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) March 1, 2022
10K fans attending the game in Erwin on Saturday means $10K from Coach will go straight to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program. Let’s make it happen #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ypDZnHLqoA
- Big weekend ahead for Texas baseball in the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic, where the Longhorns will take on the Tennessee Volunteers tonight at 7pm Central, the LSU Tigers tomorrow at 7pm Central, and the UCLA Bruins on Sunday at 3pm Central.
GAMEDAY IN HOUSTON!https://t.co/7VNQ6Rpji8#HookEm pic.twitter.com/C3idCu7Yp3— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 4, 2022
- It’s a big weekend for Texas softball, too. The Longhorns head to the T-Mobile Crimson Classic, where they’ll take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 6pm Central tonight, the Miami-Ohio RedHawks at noon Central on Saturday, then Alabama again at 2:30pm Central Saturday, and then Miami-Ohio once again at 10am Central on Sunday morning.
vs https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm pic.twitter.com/HcI9Q0DBhA— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 4, 2022
Loading comments...