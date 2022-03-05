Texas releases 2022 spring football roster

In 17 days, the Texas Longhorns start the second spring practice under head coach Steve Sarkisian, culminating in the annual Orange-White game on April 24. On Saturday, the school released the spring roster, providing updates on numbers and weights, in addition to several position changes.

The highlights:

Senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is listed as two pounds lighter than last season at 221 pounds. The goal presumably remains for him to add strength during the rest of the offseason to improve his play between the tackles.

Sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion is now wearing No. 0 after wearing No. 3 last season. He’s also listed as eight pounds lighter at 248 pounds.

Junior quarterback Hudson Card is now listed at 194 pounds after he was listed at 200 pounds in 2021.

Early enrollee edge Justice Finkley is wearing No. 1 and listed at 6’2, 260 pounds.

Sophomore transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers is wearing No. 3.