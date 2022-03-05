Texas releases 2022 spring football roster

In 17 days, the Texas Longhorns start the second spring practice under head coach Steve Sarkisian, culminating in the annual Orange-White game on April 24. On Saturday, the school released the spring roster, providing updates on numbers and weights, in addition to several position changes.
The highlights:
- Senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is listed as two pounds lighter than last season at 221 pounds. The goal presumably remains for him to add strength during the rest of the offseason to improve his play between the tackles.
- Sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion is now wearing No. 0 after wearing No. 3 last season. He’s also listed as eight pounds lighter at 248 pounds.
- Junior quarterback Hudson Card is now listed at 194 pounds after he was listed at 200 pounds in 2021.
- Early enrollee edge Justice Finkley is wearing No. 1 and listed at 6’2, 260 pounds.
- Sophomore transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers is wearing No. 3.
- Early enrollee safety Larry Turner-Gooden is also wearing No. 3 and listed at 6’0, 210 pounds.
- Early enrollee quarterback Maalik Murphy is wearing No. 6 and listed at 6’5.
- Junior transfer cornerback Ryan Watts is wearing No. 6 and listed at 6’3, 209 pounds.
- Early enrollee safety BJ Allen Jr. is wearing No. 7 and listed at 6’0, 196 pounds.
- Junior running back Keilan Robinson is listed at 171 pounds, down from 183 pounds in 2021.
- Early enrollee defensive back Terrence Brooks is wearing No. 8 and listed at 5’11, 193 pounds.
- Senior transfer tight end Jahleel Billingsley is wearing No. 9 and listed at 6’4, 214 pounds.
- Early enrollee cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau is wearing No. 13 and listed at 6’0.
- Junior transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor is wearing No. 18 and listed at 6’3.
- Redshirt freshman cornerback Ishamael Ibraheem is still listed on the roster despite his indefinite suspension following revenge porn allegations.
- Junior Kitan Crawford has moved to safety from cornerback, according to multiple reports.
- Early enrollee running back Jaydon Blue is wearing No. 23 and is listed at 6’0, 195 pounds.
- Sophomore safety Jerrin Thompson dropped from 188 pounds to 179 pounds.
- Junior linebacker David Gbenda went from 224 pounds to 235 pounds.
- Sophomore Morice Blackwell moved from linebacker to defensive back after dropping from 203 pounds to 189 pounds.
- Senior Jett Bush dropped seven pounds to 229 pounds and is listed at linebacker. He was listed at the same position last season despite playing on the edge — it may be that he’s moved to a position like Sam linebacker.
- Sophomore defensive tackle Vernon Broughton is down 15 pounds to 291 pounds.
- Senior linebacker Luke Brockermeyer is down 12 pounds to 213 pounds while rehabbing from his ACL tear.
- Redshirt freshman edge Jordon Thomas is back with the program after missing last season. He’s wearing No. 50 and listed at 6’3, 267 pounds.
- Early enrollee defensive tackle Aaron Bryant is wearing No. 53 and is listed at 6’4, 286 pounds.
- Early enrollee offensive lineman Cole Hutson is wearing No. 54 and is listed at 6’5.
- Sophomore Sawyer Goram-Welch is moving to the offensive line after being buried on the defensive line depth chart. He’s switched from No. 91 to No. 61 and is listed at 6’4, 298 pounds.
- Senior offensive tackle Christian Jones is up nine pounds to 323 pounds.
- Junior offensive lineman Tyler Johnson is no longer listed on the roster after three disappointing seasons. He was ranked as the No. 58 player nationally in the 2019 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and the No. 8 offensive tackle, but fell out of favor with the new coaching staff last season.
- Junior offensive lineman Isaiah Hookfin is down to 263 pounds from 299 pounds as he recovers from multiple injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident in early December. He said he fractured eight ribs, broke his collarbone and forearm, and lacerated his spleen.
- Sophomore offensive lineman Jaylen Garth is down 15 pounds to 294 pounds.
- Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Max Merril is up nine pounds to 294 pounds.
- Sophomore tight end Juan Davis is down 12 pounds to 214 pounds.
- Sophomore tight end Gunnar Helm is up 11 pounds to 249 pounds.
- Junior tight end Brayden Liebrock is up eight pounds to 236 pounds after undergoing multiple shoulder surgeries.
- Junior defensive tackle Myron Warren is down 10 pounds to 275 pounds.
- Senior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat is up eight pounds to 343 pounds.
- Early enrollee defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe is wearing No. 94 and listed at 6’4, 271 pounds.
- Junior defensive lineman Alfred Collins is down nine pounds to 293 pounds.
- Senior defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is down 10 pounds to 276 pounds.
- Senior defensive tackle Keondre Coburn is down six pounds to 340 pounds.
Loading comments...