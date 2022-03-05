Texas claims No. 4 seed, opens Big 12 Tournament against TCU

After dropping the last two games of the season, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (21-10, 10-8 Big 12) finish the season as the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament and will face the TCU Horned Frogs (19-11, 8-10 Big 12) next Thursday.

The Longhorns swept the regular season against the Horned Frogs, including a 23-point victory in For Worth in front of the program’s largest crowd in school history. The second time around wasn’t as easy, with the Longhorns needing to erase a 10-point deficit in the second half to win it.

The winner of the Texas/TCU game will likely face Kansas unless Kansas State or West Virginia can pull off the upset. On the other side of the bracket, Baylor faces Oklahoma and Texas Tech will duel against Iowa State.

While it feels like 100 years ago, the Longhorns are the defending Big 12 tournament champions after defeating Oklahoma State to win the first one of its kind in program history.

Thursday’s game is set to tip-off at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN or ESPN 2.