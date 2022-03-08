Podcast: Baseball had something to prove in Houston

The Texas Longhorns went to Houston with something to prove on the diamond and came away with convincing wins over ranked teams, topping the Tennessee Volunteers 7-1 and the LSU Tigers 6-1 in the ranked matchups of the weekend. With those two wins, Texas seemingly proved that when they are at the top of their game there are very few teams that can hang with them. However, with Sunday starter Tanner Witt scratched from the lineup as a precaution, the Longhorns learned that they are far from invincible, falling to the UCLA Bruins 5-1.

The men’s basketball team hoped to close the season out with an upset win over the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence, but couldn’t keep the offense going in overtime, losing their second game to close out the regular season. Locked in for a tournament-opening matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs, can the Longhorns snap the skid and avoid letting all of the wind out of their sails heading into the NCAA tournament?

