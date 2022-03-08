Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas drops pre-SEC hype video

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooner are going to the SEC.

We don’t know when that’ll happen. But we know for a fact it’s happening.

That’s why Texas athletics is already producing SEC hype videos. Like this one below:

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas defenders Josh Thompson, Brandon Jones have a history

Austin American-Statesman: Former Texas star Haley Eckerman takes over Kent State’s volleyball team

Austin American-Statesman: Top freshman Rori Harmon among the few Longhorns honored by the Big 12

247Sports: Morning Brew: A couple potential breakout candidates for Texas football and much more

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns: Assessing the defensive line board

Inside Texas: Tuesday: Talking with Chris Del Conte, transfer portal notes

Inside Texas: Scoop: Team portion on Jordan Whittington, early stages with portal LB

Texas releases 2022 spring football roster

Bracketology: Texas projects as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Podcast: Baseball had something to prove in Houston

247Sports: Mike at Night: News and notes to start the week

247Sports: Four-star OL Isaiah Robinson looking to narrow list this spring

247Sports: Five-star DL David Hicks discusses spring visits, communication with Texas

247Sports: Talented ‘24 QB Julian Sayin set to visit Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas

247Sports: Several schools on the mind of 2024 cornerback Wallace Foster

247Sports: Texas target Andre Cojoe ready to get back to Austin this month

Inside Texas: Recruiting: Texas’ 2022 spring visitor list

Associated Press: College basketball poll: Baylor Bears remain at No. 3 in latest AP rankings

Our Daily Bears: Scott Drew on the frontier of replacing talent

Frogs O’ War: Three TCU men’s basketball players earn Big 12 All-Conference honors

Cowboys Ride For Free: Oklahoma State, Jim Littell part ways

The Smoking Musket: Gabe Osabuohien named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year

The Smoking Musket: Safety Saint McLeod recovering after stabbing

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter bring home Big 12 honors

SB Nation: Russell Westbrook feels like this has all crossed a line

SB Nation: NFL Franchise Tag: Team-by-team tracker

SB Nation: Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games

