No. 1 Texas playing home-and-home series against Texas State

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns are back in Central Texas for two midweek games against the Texas State Bobcats — at Bobcat Ballpark on Tuesday and UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Wednesday — before playing five games in South Carolina starting this weekend.

The two contests mark the only games against Texas State this season, a program that sits at 10-2 on the season after a series win against then-No. 11 Arizona in Tucson last weekend, the first road series win over a ranked opponent in school history.

Texas has won three straight in the series and eight of the last nine meetings and boast a 6-2 record in San Marcos.

This Texas State team will pose a challenge. Tuesday’s starter, right-hander Trevis Sundgren is 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA and seven strikeouts in 9.2 innings and pitched well against Texas last season, allowing one earned run in five innings with three strikeouts. And shortstop Dustin Shuffield is hot, earning Sun Belt Player of the Week honors after hitting .500 with eight hits and six RBI last week. The super senior leads the Bobcats in batting average (.452), hits (19), RBI (15), and home runs (3). Three other regular starters are currently hitting over .300 and Texas State is batting .293 as a team.

After Sunday starter Tanner Witt was scratched from his start for precautionary reasons, the Longhorns used left-hander Lucas Gordon in Witt’s place, putting the midweek rotation in flux. Right-hander Andre Duplantier will make his third start of the season after a short and rocky outing against LSU on Saturday and the Wednesday starter remains to be determined. Duplantier is 2-0 with a 0.77 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched with eight strikeouts.

First pitch on Tuesday is at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN+ and at 6:30 p.m. Central on Wednesday on Longhorn Network.