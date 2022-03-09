Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Longhorns’ least favorite analyst Kirk Herbstreit lands Thursday Night Football gig on Amazon

Kirk Herbstreit, who has a knack for calling out Texas Longhorns fans’, has reportedly landed the Thursday Night Football gig on Amazon, according to a report in Pro Football Talk.

From PFT: “We’re still awaiting decision from two of the great play-by-play people of our lives, Al Michaels and Joe Buck, on their 2022 homes. But when you stream Amazon this fall to watch the Thursday night package, you’ll be hearing a new NFL voice, Kirk Herbstreit, interpret the games.”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Dallas Morning News: Texas key spring issues: Has Texas improved enough on the defensive line?

Dallas Morning News: Is the best boys high school basketball in the country played in Dallas-Fort Worth?

247Sports: Newcomer jersey numbers revealed ahead of Texas spring football

Inside Texas: Justin Mader on long snapping, his career, the program, and more

Inside Texas: Texas AD Chris Del Conte sits down with Inside Texas

Inside Texas: Wednesday: Thoughts following the conversation with Chris Del Conte

Inside Texas: How Texas swept TCU in the regular season

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Thoughts as No. 22 Texas enters March Madness

No. 1 Texas survives in San Marcos with 9-8 win over Texas State

No. 1 Texas playing home-and-home series against Texas State

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Crystal Ballin: Updating picks for the 2023 class

247Sports: Mike at Night: Scattershooting recruiting notes

247Sports: Newly-offered 2024 safety Corian Gipson discusses Texas, relationship with Chris Gilbert

247Sports: Cali OL Elishah Jackett names top five of Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC and Washington

247Sports: Cali TE Spencer Shannon talks Tennessee visit, decision timeframe

Inside Texas: 2023 On3 Consensus No. 27 Rueben Owens talks upcoming trip to Texas

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Austin American-Statesman: Predicting each game in the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament

Austin American-Statesman: Red Raiders’ McCullar on track to return for Big 12 Tournament

Our Daily Bears: Shining bright at Shriner’s Classic

Our Daily Bears: Smith, Lewis, Andrews, Asberry, and Egbo receive Big 12 honors

Viva the Matadors: Gearing up for a mid-week against the national champs

Frogs O’ War: TCU Baseball 8, Louisville 9: Frogs late rally blocked at the plate

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Men’s Basketball: Conference tournaments in full swing

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Men’s basketball regular season recap

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Trading Russell Wilson is more sensible for the Seahawks than you think

SB Nation: Bronny James has a roadmap to the NBA despite playing nothing like his dad

SB Nation: Trading Jordan Love is a win-win for the Packers, and QB needy teams

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Game two versus the Texas State Bobcats tonight at 6:30pm Central.