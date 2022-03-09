Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Longhorns’ least favorite analyst Kirk Herbstreit lands Thursday Night Football gig on Amazon

Kirk Herbstreit, who has a knack for calling out Texas Longhorns fans’, has reportedly landed the Thursday Night Football gig on Amazon, according to a report in Pro Football Talk.
From PFT: “We’re still awaiting decision from two of the great play-by-play people of our lives, Al Michaels and Joe Buck, on their 2022 homes. But when you stream Amazon this fall to watch the Thursday night package, you’ll be hearing a new NFL voice, Kirk Herbstreit, interpret the games.”
- Game two versus the Texas State Bobcats tonight at 6:30pm Central.
Round ✌️ at UFCU Disch-Falk Field tonight! https://t.co/3RsN2gxLSV#HookEm pic.twitter.com/dvlqNFvygd— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 9, 2022
- Texas softball takes on the North Texas Mean Green tonight at 6pm Central.
Road trip https://t.co/00jeUmZ64r#HookEm pic.twitter.com/sndbEIJMZ6— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) March 9, 2022
