Reacts Survey Results: Texas fans excited for Year 2 under Chris Beard

We posed a pair of questions to Texas fans regarding Chris Beard’s first season at Texas as part of the DraftKings Reacts series and it appears there’s optimism heading into next season.

Asked if the Longhorns’ opening-round victory over Virginia Tech altered their opinion of Beard, 60% of Texas fans voted “yes”.

The Horns came up just short of upsetting 3-seed Purdue in the Round of 32 but stormed back from a double-digit deficit to retake the lead in the second half.

While the roster is still not 100% set for next season, Texas fans do know Courtney Ramey will be leaving Austin but Brock Cunningham is returning, along with a strong recruiting class that features a pair of 5-star recruits and a 4-star.

It seems Dillon Mitchell, Arterio Morris, and Rowan Brumbaugh have piqued the interest of Texas fans with 63% excited for next year.

