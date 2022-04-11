Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas alum Scottie Scheffler looks good in burnt orange, but even better in green after first major win

Texas Longhorns alum Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Cup over the weekend.

By three, now legendary, strokes.

And while Scheffler sports burnt orange well, he’ll look even better wearing green.

Read the Associated Press’s report on Scheffler’s win here.

BREAKING: Scottie Scheffler wins Masters by 3 strokes for his first major championship. #theMasters https://t.co/h7YmBTM85g — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 10, 2022

