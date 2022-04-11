Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas alum Scottie Scheffler looks good in burnt orange, but even better in green after first major win

Texas Longhorns alum Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Cup over the weekend.
By three, now legendary, strokes.
And while Scheffler sports burnt orange well, he’ll look even better wearing green.
Read the Associated Press’s report on Scheffler’s win here.
BREAKING: Scottie Scheffler wins Masters by 3 strokes for his first major championship. #theMasters https://t.co/h7YmBTM85g— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 10, 2022
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 7 Texas grinds out a 7-3 win over No. 23 TCU
No. 23 TCU evens series as No. 7 Texas falls to the Horned Frogs, 7-5
Pete Hansen outduels Ricky Cornelio in 2-0 win for No. 7 Texas over No. 23 TCU
Reacts Survey Results: College Football Playoff over the Final Four?
BON Roundtable: Spring practice sleepers?
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- All eyes on Arch Manning.
Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Recruiting expert: 2023 QB Arch Manning will likely commit to Texas over Alabama https://t.co/DqJAs9cfYt pic.twitter.com/u1isfGYu42— Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) April 4, 2022
