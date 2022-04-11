TCU transfer edge Ochaun Mathis to decide between Texas and Nebraska on Saturday

Following a visit to see the Nebraska Cornhuskers conclude their spring practice with the Red-White game over the weekend, former TCU Horned Frogs edge standout and key Texas Longhorns target Ochaun Mathis revealed his decision timetable in early April before setting a firm date for April 30 at 3 p.m. Central.

My announcement will be at the end of this month. — Ochaun Mathis (@OchaunDevon) April 11, 2022

In February, Mathis released a list of his top five schools that included Nebraska and Texas, along with Ole Miss, Penn State, and USC, but the Cornhuskers are now officially the only threat to the Longhorns.

Mathis previously took an unofficial visit to the Forty Acres in early March, at which time he was able to reunite with Gary Patterson, his former head coach in Fort Worth who is now serving as a special assistant to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. He’s visited the Forty Acres twice since then, including for the Orange-White game last week.

In the 247Sports Transfer Portal Crystal Ball, the Horns hold all five predictions to land Mathis, one of the best available players in the transfer portal. Mathis will enroll at the school of his choice this summer with two potential years of eligibility remaining.