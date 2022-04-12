Podcast: Spring practice and a weekend series against TCU

The Texas Longhorns had a scare over the weekend, taking on the TCU Horned Frogs, but thanks to solid Sunday pitching and seven runs they managed to take the weekend series. After a complete-game shutout on Friday, the pitching slumped yet again Saturday, before finally making the rebound, but what is at the root of the inconsistency? Can Texas figure it out by Big 12 play to set themselves up for a deep run in the postseason?

We also dive in on the most recent reports out of the football team’s spring practice and what it means for our expectations for the spring game and beyond. How is the offense shaking up and what do we want to see when Texas takes the field in a few weeks to close the year?

