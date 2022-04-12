Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Paul Finebaum says this is a make it or break it year for Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher

The mouth of the South, ESPN’s SEC analyst Paul Finebaum, thinks 2022 will be a make it or break it year for Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, who recently nabbed a historic recruiting class for the Aggies.

“I’m going to correct myself of a couple weeks ago when I said, ‘Yeah, I don’t expect much this year,’” Finebaum said earlier this week, per 247Sports. “You know what? I do now, because I started to think, ‘This is not the second year for Jimbo Fisher.’ I mean, he’s been there a long time now. He should have his full complement. And it almost seemed like we gave him a reboot. I think anything less than 10 games is a disappointment, Greg (McElroy), ‘cause I don’t know how you could explain it. Last year, really, was a mess. And it was camouflaged by a couple things — A&M opting out of the bowl game, and their fans want to debate that. It’s pretty obvious what happened there. I mean, you don’t need me to explain it. They were going to lose to Wake Forest. They didn’t want another loss. And secondly, the recruiting class that has left us all breathless. But that’s not the first time they’ve had a good recruiting class. They’ve had one over the years. So I think we need to quit treating A&M like they’re a bunch of kindergarteners and Jimbo Fisher just got his first coaching job. He’s been there long enough for this to be successful.

Finebaum continued, “And any other coach who has been there long as Jimbo would be graded on a very strict curve. I mean, we’re talking about — we’re debating Bryan Harsin after one season and his second spring. Why shouldn’t we do the same thing for Jimbo Fisher?”

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Not bad.