Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Paul Finebaum says this is a make it or break it year for Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher

The mouth of the South, ESPN’s SEC analyst Paul Finebaum, thinks 2022 will be a make it or break it year for Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, who recently nabbed a historic recruiting class for the Aggies.
“I’m going to correct myself of a couple weeks ago when I said, ‘Yeah, I don’t expect much this year,’” Finebaum said earlier this week, per 247Sports. “You know what? I do now, because I started to think, ‘This is not the second year for Jimbo Fisher.’ I mean, he’s been there a long time now. He should have his full complement. And it almost seemed like we gave him a reboot. I think anything less than 10 games is a disappointment, Greg (McElroy), ‘cause I don’t know how you could explain it. Last year, really, was a mess. And it was camouflaged by a couple things — A&M opting out of the bowl game, and their fans want to debate that. It’s pretty obvious what happened there. I mean, you don’t need me to explain it. They were going to lose to Wake Forest. They didn’t want another loss. And secondly, the recruiting class that has left us all breathless. But that’s not the first time they’ve had a good recruiting class. They’ve had one over the years. So I think we need to quit treating A&M like they’re a bunch of kindergarteners and Jimbo Fisher just got his first coaching job. He’s been there long enough for this to be successful.
Finebaum continued, “And any other coach who has been there long as Jimbo would be graded on a very strict curve. I mean, we’re talking about — we’re debating Bryan Harsin after one season and his second spring. Why shouldn’t we do the same thing for Jimbo Fisher?”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas’ Austin Todd, healthy again, won’t miss more road trips
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Scheffler combines authenticity with awesome golf ability
Dallas Morning News: Scottie Scheffler’s ascent, Luka’s left calf and more - Kevin Sherrington’s A La Carte
247Sports: Morning Brew: What to make of Ewers’ strong Saturday scrimmage, Pete Hansen, Scottie Scheffler and more
Inside Texas: Spending the interior defensive line surplus
Inside Texas: Seven former Longhorns set for 2022 NBA Playoffs
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Mid-spring check-ins for each Longhorn position group
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas transfer edge target Ochaun Mathis sets decision timetable
Texas baseball advanced stats update
No. 7 Texas hosts Stephen F. Austin
Podcast: Spring practice and a weekend series against TCU
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: New DeSoto running back Tre Wisner talks recruiting process, relationship with Tashard Choice
247Sports: Afternoon Delight: Notes on several Texas targets in the transfer portal
247Sports: Texas visit a big hit with four-star WR Jaquaize Pettaway
Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2023 tight end Will Randle
Inside Texas: On3 Consensus four-star Jonah Wilson talks Texas, recruiting
Inside Texas: Texas in pursuit of transfer wide receiver
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: Facing turmoil in the coming years, the Big 12 can’t afford to miss with pick for new commissioner
Our Daily Bears: Winless in West Virginia
Viva the Matadors: Wild Walk-off Sweeps Wildcats
Frogs O’ War: TCU guard Mike Miles returning for junior season
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Brent Venables’ media blitz
The Smoking Musket: Bob Huggins adds two transfers
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Step Into My Office: Tyrese Hunter
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Step Into My Office: Robert Jones
Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: Branden Jennings into the portal
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 6 NFL Draft sleepers this year and which current players they remind us of
SB Nation: The Lakers have fired Frank Vogel
SB Nation: Vince McMahon’s grandson commits to Indiana football as a preferred walk-on
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Not bad.
Quinn Ewers - 73 yd deep ball— David Allen (@Doc_Texas) April 8, 2022
Maalik Murphy - 74 yd deep ball
Brett Farve wins NFL Long Ball Challenge w/ 74 yd deep ball pic.twitter.com/3cXVdkz9PK
Loading comments...