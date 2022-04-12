Texas CB Jaylon Guilbeau suspended from team activities

On Tuesday, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed that freshman cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau is suspended from team activities as the Longhorns go through spring practice.

An early enrollee in the 2022 recruiting class from Port Arthur Memorial, Guilbeau drew some favorable buzz early in spring practice, but is now focused on his class work thanks to the suspension for an unspecified violation of team rules.

A 6’0, 179-pounder, Guilbeau originally committed to Texas in September 2020, but continued to take other visits after the new staff arrived and eventually decommitted last July, less than a month after taking his official visit to Austin. The decommitment didn’t keep Guilbeau from returning to the Forty Acres in the immediate aftermath of reopening his recruitment, but he ultimately committed to TCU in September, then flipped back to Texas in late November after Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson was fired.

Guilbeau finished the 2022 cycle as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 158 player nationally and the No. 19 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.