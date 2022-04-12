WATCH: Texas scrimmage highlights

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns held a scrimmage at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as spring practice moved past its halfway point. In addition to several individual plays that surfaced from the program’s social media over the weekend, the school also released a longer video on Monday.
- The video opens with linebacker Jaylan Ford, who has been one of the surprises of spring practice by building on the flashes he showed last year when he finished third on the team in tackles with 53 and added six tackles for loss. With last year’s starter Luke Brockermeyer out this spring as he recovers from his ACL injury, Ford has made the most of his opportunity by establishing himself as a clear starting-caliber player.
- The first real practice clip shows edge Ovie Oghoufo beating left tackle Jaylen Garth off the edge to pressure quarterback Quinn Ewers. Garth has been receiving playing time at the position, along with Hayden Conner and Andrej Karic with Christian Jones moving back to the right side. And while Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Garth for reshaping his body during the offseason, he’s probably not ready to seriously challenge Karic, who is trying to become more consistent this spring. As for Oghoufo? He’s emerged as a better leader and has enough upside to provide more pressure on the quarterback from the edge, regardless of whether Texas lands TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis. Barryn Sorrell also got to Ewers and has emerged as the starter at the Jack end position with Moro Ojomo and Alfred Collins working at defensive tackle.
- Ford breaks up a pass in coverage on Alabama transfer tight end Jahleel Billingsley, a possible sign of improvement in that area — Ford will enter the 2022 season without a pass breakup in his college career.
- The suspension of cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau has afforded more opportunities for Jamier Johnson, the second-year Californian, who is able to break up a pass intended for wide receiver Xavier Worthy that looks like it was underthrown and delivered without an ideal trajectory.
- Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown slices through pulling offensive linemen to bring down running back Keilan Robinson, exactly the type of play that showcases Overshown’s ability to range outside the hashes.
- Worthy catches a touchdown pass from Ewers, who is quickly under pressure when Oghoufo beats Conner off the edge, forcing Ewers to the climb the pocket and deliver an off-platform throw to Worthy, which he does perfectly in stride. If some of these clips from practice are representative of how the left tackles are performing, some of the freshmen better arrive ready to play or the Longhorns need to look to the NCAA transfer portal for some help. But the big takeaway here is the flash of truly special arm talent from Ewers.
- Quarterback Hudson Card throws a pretty touchdown pass to running back Bijan Robinson, perhaps on a wheel route, to beat linebacker David Gbenda, who has good coverage on the play. Robinson finished tied for second on the team in receptions last season and if that happens again, it would be a terrible sign for the wide receivers room, but Robinson should remain a dangerous threat out of the backfield or split out in empty formations.
- The first-team defense stops Keilan Robinson in a goal-line drill.
- Cornerback Terrance Brooks makes a physical tackle of wide receiver Jordan Whittington in the open field.
- Billingsley beats linebacker Devin Richardson for a near touchdown catch stopped just short of the goal line.
- In another goal-line drill, the backup defense stops running back Jonathon Brooks, led by Johnson as one of the first defenders to make contact.
- Cornerback Jahdae Barron and Kitan Crawford combine to deliver a big blow to wide receiver Isaiah Neyor near the sideline. Crawford has received plenty of praise for his physicality with his move to safety and this is the first time the public has been able to see that physicality in action at his new position.
- Running back Roschon Johnson punches it into the end zone on a goal-line drill against the first-team defense, followed by Keilan Robinson scoring a red-zone touchdown behind good blocks from center Jake Majors and left guard Junior Angilau.
- Whittington makes a difficult one-handed catch, then scores after making Crawford and Barron miss with a sharp cut. Unlike some other throws, Ewers looked to have a clean pocket on the play, but Whittington was able to help out his quarterback with good hands.
- Bijan Robinson runs through an arm tackle by safety JD Coffey III for a touchdown on the final clip.
