LOOK: Xavier Worthy shows off the football trophies Johntay Cook is seeking

In recent visits to Texas and Texas A&M, the lack of football trophies have become a noteworthy part of Cook’s experiences.

By Wescott Eberts
247Sports

In recent weeks, four-star DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook, the No. 8 player in the country at his position, has taken high-profile visits to see the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies, key trips in a national recruitment that could potentially come down to the old on-field rivals.

A common theme quickly emerged — Cook’s frustration with the lack of football trophies in the display cases at the two schools. After all, Texas hasn’t won a Big 12 title since 2009 or a national title since 2009 and the drought is even worse for Texas A&M, which last won a conference championship in 1998 and hasn’t secured a national championship since 1939.

In Austin, Cook noticed the prevalence of swimming victories and the comparative lack of football accomplishments — “All they got is swimming trophies and shit, no football trophies,” he said.

On Tuesday, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy gave him an assist on Twitter with quarterback Quinn Ewers chiming in, too.

Outspoken former Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal wasn’t quite as helpful as Cook took in the Maroon & White game over the weekend and toured the facilities in College Station.

Score this one Xavier Worthy 1, Leon O’Neal 0, as both schools hope that Cook’s decision doesn’t come down to recent success with programs like Alabama and Ohio State looming in his top group of schools.

